Spennymoor Town 0 AFC Fylde 5: High five for kings of the road

​​AFC Fylde maintained their outstanding away form with a 5-0 winners at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday.

​Danny Ormerod scored twice in two minutes and Ryan Colclough also bagged a brace as the Coasters made it six straight victories on the road in National League North.

Just three days after winning 2-1 at King's Lynn Town, this was a statement win for second-placed Fylde over a Spennymoor side who started the game in fourth spot.

Goalscorer Luca Thomas combined with Liam Brockbank for Fylde's opener Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

Fylde were completely dominant in the first half and were four up by half-time in County Durham.

Colclough's shot was tipped around the post by keeper Bobby Jones, signed on loan from Boston United on the day of the game.

Jones was powerless to prevent the opener on 21 minutes, winger Luca Thomas smashing the ball into the bottom corner after fine work down the left by Liam Brockbank.

Fylde doubled the lead four minutes later, Colclough showing a great turn of pace before firing a goal-of-the-season contender into the far corner.

Spennymoor looked for a way back into the contest but were denied by the woodwork, following a loose pass by Fylde keeper Zac Jones, then Brockbank made an outstanding recovery tackle to deny Glen Taylor.

Fylde made it three on 35 minutes, Ormerod finding the far corner after Thomas' shot was charged down. The teenager immediately doubled his tally with a header that squirmed under Jones.

The visitors controlled the rest of the first half and almost added a fifth at the start of the second, when Thomas' header from Alex Healy-Byrne's cross was pushed away by Jones.

Fylde completed the scoring on the hour, Colclough slotting into the bottom corner after a wonderful switch of play by Ethan Mitchell. Spennymoor had a late goal disallowed for handball.

On a night the top four met each other, leaders South Shields won 4-0 against Scarborough Athletic to remain three points clear of Fylde with a game in hand. The Coasters welcome Hereford to Mill Farm on Saturday.

Fylde: Jones, Mitchell, Taylor (Meadowcroft 88), Merrie (Wilson 74), Thomas (Ustabasi 62), Healy-Byrne, Brockbank, C Whelan, T Whelan, Colclough (Jolley 62), Ormerod (McFayden 65); Not used: Boyes, Coates