Chris Beech has outlined his target as AFC Fylde look to kickstart their National League season this afternoon.

The Coasters welcome Ebbsfleet United to Mill Farm, seven days on from defeating Leek Town in the FA Cup.

That secured Fylde’s place in the first round proper but attention now switches to improving their league position.

Ten defeats in the first 15 games see the Coasters at the bottom, five points from safety, and in search of a new head coach after Adam Murray’s departure.

Chris Beech takes charge of AFC Fylde again this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan

“There’s 31 league games left,” said Beech, the club’s director of football who is in acting charge of the first team.

“Looking at recent history, you’ve got to win 11, 12 of those games to make sure you’re in this league really.

“We’ve got to start winning one in three. Those stats can change very quickly if you get on a run of wins but these are just words.

“It’s your actions that’ll speak louder and we’ve got to try and become together and make sure we respect each other, but give our best for our football club and our supporters.”

Today’s match is a battle between the two National League regional title winners from 2022-23.

While Murray led Fylde to the North title, seeing off King’s Lynn Town by two points, Ebbsfleet stormed to the southern honours.

They scored 110 goals in claiming 103 points from 46 matches, finishing 20 points clear of their nearest challengers, Dartford.

Five wins and a draw so far this season leave them 16th in the table, three points clear of the bottom four.

Beech added: “They were excellent last season, they made light work of their league and started the season very strongly.

“I know they’ve had lots of injuries, most clubs get that as well, and I’ve no doubt they’re looking to come here and do what we’re trying to do and that’s win football matches.