AFC Fylde look to down high flyers

Chris Beech has picked the brains of Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley as AFC Fylde look to bounce back from defeat this afternoon.
By Gavin Browne
Published 18th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Seven days after losing to York City, the Coasters take the trip to in-form Bromley.

Having been beaten in their first two games of the National League season, Bromley have lost one of the last 17 in climbing to fourth.

It’s two defeats in 19 across league and FA Cup with their other loss coming against the Seasiders a fortnight ago.

AFC Fylde face Bromley this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellanAFC Fylde face Bromley this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan
When asked if there’d been any contact between the two clubs, Beech said: “Neil Critchley’s a good friend of mine, of course he has been in touch!

“He said it was difficult to break them down and I think they’ve got a great home record.

“Bromley have been brilliant and I’ve no doubt they will be very consistent.

“Playing as well as they have, we understand the challenge ahead and respect that.”

Part of that challenge would seemingly involve dealing with the artificial surface used at Hayes Lane.

Bromley let Blackpool train on it prior to their FA Cup meeting but Beech believes it won’t pose that great an issue to the Fylde squad.

He explained: “It won’t be a problem to us.

“We train at Kellamergh Park and often the weather and conditions mean we train on 4G near our pitch, where the youth team are.

“Because we’ve been on that, there’s no issue there for us at all.”

Josh Kay will be back from suspension with Beech adding: “Josh is a bright player, not just through his play but his personality, so it’s great that he’s back and fresh.”

