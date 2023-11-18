Chris Beech has picked the brains of Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley as AFC Fylde look to bounce back from defeat this afternoon.

Having been beaten in their first two games of the National League season, Bromley have lost one of the last 17 in climbing to fourth.

It’s two defeats in 19 across league and FA Cup with their other loss coming against the Seasiders a fortnight ago.

When asked if there’d been any contact between the two clubs, Beech said: “Neil Critchley’s a good friend of mine, of course he has been in touch!

“He said it was difficult to break them down and I think they’ve got a great home record.

“Bromley have been brilliant and I’ve no doubt they will be very consistent.

Part of that challenge would seemingly involve dealing with the artificial surface used at Hayes Lane.

Bromley let Blackpool train on it prior to their FA Cup meeting but Beech believes it won’t pose that great an issue to the Fylde squad.

He explained: “It won’t be a problem to us.

“We train at Kellamergh Park and often the weather and conditions mean we train on 4G near our pitch, where the youth team are.

“Because we’ve been on that, there’s no issue there for us at all.”