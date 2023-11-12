AFC Fylde 0, York City 2: Minstermen end Coasters unbeaten run

​​AFC Fylde were defeated 2-0 at home to York City at Mill Farm on Saturday, which ended the Coasters’ three-game unbeaten run in the National League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals in the first half from Scott Burgess and Ryan Fallowfield earned Neal Ardley’s Minstermen all three points.

The Coasters had the first chance of the game. Good build-up play ended with Nick Haughton aiming a curling strike from the edge of the box just over George Sykes-Kenworthy’s crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York were in front in the sixth minute when Fallowfield’s pinpoint cross across goal from the right was pounced upon by Burgess, who swept the ball beyond Theo Richardson into the bottom left corner from close range.

Nick Haughton went close for AFC Fylde. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

York were two ahead three minutes before the half-hour mark after Dipo Akinyemi found space behind the Coasters’ defence to square the ball on the left side of the box to Fallowfield, who converted from inside the six-yard box.

Shortly after the restart, Paddy McLaughlin’s low strike from distance was charged down and cleared by Graham as York pushed for another goal.

In the final 20 minutes, Haughton’s free-kick went over the upright and Omotayo’s shot on the turn was blocked by a sliding challenge in the box before Nelson Khumbeni’s bending effort from 25 yards landed inches past Sykes-Kenworthy’s right-hand post.