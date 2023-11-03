News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley makes admission on key 'advantage' for Bromley in this weekend's FA Cup tie

Neil Critchley admits Bromley will have an advantage in this weekend’s FA Cup tie due to the playing surface at Hayes Lane.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two teams go head-to-head on Saturday evening, with the first round fixture being broadcast live on BBC Two (K.O. 5.45pm).

As well as dealing with their National League opponents, the Seasiders will have to adapt to playing on a synthetic turf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everyone in football would agree that it’s better to play the game on grass,” Critchley said.

Most Popular
Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

"The natural element of it makes the sport what it is.

"I totally understand why a club would have an artificial surface, because it’s also a business and it brings revenue.

"We know that gives them a better advantage because they’re used to training and playing on it every day- and we’re not.

“It is what it is and that’s the challenge for us, and we’ll do our very best to meet that head on.

"It’s going to be different.

Read More
Blackpool handed major blow ahead of FA Cup tie with Bromley- while Huddersfield...
Hide Ad

"I remember the old astro turfs and know how difficult they were, and they’ve vastly improved from 20 years ago, but you still can’t get away from the fact that it’s not grass.

Hide Ad

"The ball rolls and bounces differently, but we can’t do anything about that.

"Bromley kindly let us train on there, which was good of them, and we’ll try to give our players a taster of what to come.

"In my day it would pose a problem for the older lads because knees and ankles- I don’t think that’s quite the same now, but you do need to take into account that people who have suffered serious injuries can be wary.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBromleyBBC TwoNational League