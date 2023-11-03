Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley makes admission on key 'advantage' for Bromley in this weekend's FA Cup tie
The two teams go head-to-head on Saturday evening, with the first round fixture being broadcast live on BBC Two (K.O. 5.45pm).
As well as dealing with their National League opponents, the Seasiders will have to adapt to playing on a synthetic turf.
"Everyone in football would agree that it’s better to play the game on grass,” Critchley said.
"The natural element of it makes the sport what it is.
"I totally understand why a club would have an artificial surface, because it’s also a business and it brings revenue.
"We know that gives them a better advantage because they’re used to training and playing on it every day- and we’re not.
“It is what it is and that’s the challenge for us, and we’ll do our very best to meet that head on.
"It’s going to be different.
"I remember the old astro turfs and know how difficult they were, and they’ve vastly improved from 20 years ago, but you still can’t get away from the fact that it’s not grass.
"The ball rolls and bounces differently, but we can’t do anything about that.
"Bromley kindly let us train on there, which was good of them, and we’ll try to give our players a taster of what to come.
"In my day it would pose a problem for the older lads because knees and ankles- I don’t think that’s quite the same now, but you do need to take into account that people who have suffered serious injuries can be wary.”