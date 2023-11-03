Blackpool handed major blow ahead of FA Cup tie with Bromley- while Huddersfield Town make key call on loan player
The defender was sent off in last week’s defeat to Peterborough United for denying a goal scoring opportunity, and has now been handed an additional two-match ban.
Seasiders boss Neil Critchley admits he is disappointed to be without Casey, and raised questions over the original decision to show defender a red card.
Looking ahead to this weekend’s game at Hayes Lane, he said: “We’ve still got the absentees we had before.
"Kyle Joseph, Jordan Gabriel and Matty Virtue are missing, while Ollie Norburn won’t be quite ready.
"Olly Casey won’t be available either. He had a one game ban but that’s been extended by a further two games by the FA for not leaving the field of play and for some of the words that he spoke to the match official.
"That’s unfortunate and a disappointing decision, which means he’s ruled out.
"We didn’t appeal the original sending off, but watching it back it’s a questionable decision in my opinion.
"I’m sure it was a clear goalscoring opportunity.
"I know I said right after the game that I had no qualms with it, but I hadn’t seen it back. I was also trying to keep my cool because of the refereeing performance that day.
"Having seen it back, I thought it was very questionable.
"For him to miss, not only one, but three games is very disappointing to say the least.”
A boost for the Seasiders this weekend will be the availability of the players currently on loan at the club.
This includes in form striker Jordan Rhodes- who has scored nine times in League One since making the temporary move to Bloomfield Road from Huddersfield Town.
"We’ve got permission for them all to be available,” Critchley added.
“We know when we take out these loan agreements that these things are often part of them, so you already know where you stand.
"You pre-plan and prepare properly.
"We’ve known for a number of weeks that they would be eligible for the FA Cup.”