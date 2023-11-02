Seasiders to face Blackpool-born ex-England youth international in FA Cup tie away to Bromley
The two teams go head-to-head at Hayes Lane on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.45pm).
Andy Woodman’s side currently sit third in the National League table, while the Seasiders are eighth in League One.
Blackpool-born Cole Kpekawa is among those in the Bromley squad, following his summer move.
Despite starting life in Lancashire, the 27-year-old came through the academy at Queens Park Rangers.
During his time at Loftus Road, he was sent out on loan to Colchester United, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient- as well as being handed his senior debut for the Hoops in a Premier League fixture against Leicester.
It was also during this time he was selected for England U20s.
Upon leaving QPR, he initially made the move to Barnsley, before later joining St Mirren in Scotland.
Throughout the last few years, Kpekawa has played for a number of non-league teams, including Chelmsford City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Maidenhead United.