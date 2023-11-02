Seasiders to face Blackpool-born ex-England youth international in FA Cup tie away to Bromley

Blackpool take on Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The two teams go head-to-head at Hayes Lane on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.45pm).

Andy Woodman’s side currently sit third in the National League table, while the Seasiders are eighth in League One.

Blackpool-born Cole Kpekawa is among those in the Bromley squad, following his summer move.

Cole Kpekawa was born in Blackpool (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Despite starting life in Lancashire, the 27-year-old came through the academy at Queens Park Rangers.

During his time at Loftus Road, he was sent out on loan to Colchester United, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient- as well as being handed his senior debut for the Hoops in a Premier League fixture against Leicester.

It was also during this time he was selected for England U20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon leaving QPR, he initially made the move to Barnsley, before later joining St Mirren in Scotland.