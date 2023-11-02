Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the Seasiders' 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town- including super subs and impact of missing man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders had come from 2-0 down at half time, following a Sonny Carey brace within five minutes of the restart, before Shayne Lavery edged Neil Critchley’s side in front.
A late equaliser from the Cods’ Jack Marriott ultimately saw the points shared, as he claimed his second of the night, after joining Promise Omochere on the scoresheet.
Here are some of the talking points from the match:
Positive impact from the subs
Lavery and Karamoko Dembele came off the bench at half time, and were sensational for the Seasiders.
Both staked a strong claim to start the next league game.
Dembele looked incredibly bright, and has really found his feet in League One.
Following his display in the starting XI against Cheltenham, and his impact off the bench against Peterborough, it was surprising that he was only named among the subs at Highbury.
He seems to have the ability to dictate games, with opposing teams struggling to stop him.
Meanwhile, Lavery is looking really sharp at the moment.
He produced a number of dangerous runs against Fleetwood, and of course got his goal.
Surely for the away game against Bolton, both Dembele and Lavery will be in the starting 11.
A lack of control
The Seasiders are struggling to fully take control of games at the moment.
In the majority of their recent games there’s been both positives and negatives.
They started the Fleetwood game quite brightly before going 2-0 down, with Jordan Rhodes smashing the crossbar and Carey forcing a save from Jay Lynch.
They had the foundations in place to take control of the fixture, but things swung too easily in the opposite direction and the home side were able to quickly take the lead
At the beginning of the second half, they took control, with Carey’s brace pulling them level, and Lavery’s strike putting them in the driving seat.
From that point, they should’ve been seeing the game out.
Perhaps they sat back too much, and allowed the home side the space to claim their equaliser.
At half time they would’ve been delighted with a point, but after 90 minutes it probably feels like two dropped.
Norburn’s absence
Ollie Norburn has been a huge miss in the last four games.
The impact of the midfielder has truly been highlighted in his absence.
Even though Kenny Dougall has done a great job- he’s being put under too much pressure when trying to protect the defence.
Norburn just has the ability to control the tempo of a game, and probably would’ve steered the Seasiders to a few more points in the last couple of weeks.
Carey has a great impact going forward and does create chances, but he also leaves gaps in the midfield.
Meanwhile, Tashan Oakley-Boothe is still settling in, and hasn’t really stood out in his recent appearances.
The former Tottenham youngster was taken off at half time, and probably just needs a bit more time to get used to his new surroundings.