AFC Fylde interim boss targets three points at Mill Farm
The Coasters welcome FC Halifax Town to Mill Farm, knowing a defeat will see them relegated from non-league’s top tier after two seasons back.
A run of seven defeats in eight has left them 10 points from safety with four games remaining, meaning they cannot afford another loss today.
Even then, a point would be insufficient if Boston United and Wealdstone – the sides 10 points clear of Fylde in the table – drew their match.
Three points would also mean a league double over Halifax, following February’s 2-1 victory at The Shay Stadium.
Speaking to club media, the Coasters’ interim head coach said: “We went to Halifax with a plan, we sat in a bit of a mid-block.
“We’d changed a couple of players around defensively and it was a good base. I think we did well that night because we were harder to play against.
“Halifax are a good team. I know they’ve hit a little bit of bad form, but it shows you how well they did earlier in the season because they’re still in the play-offs.
“They’re still a very good, possession-based, footballing team. They’re obviously trying to play football and trying to get results – as we all are – but I do give them credit.
“It should be a good game, we’ll go out and give it our best to try and get a result.
“It’s not going to be easy but we’ll just keep going out there, trying to win games of football.”