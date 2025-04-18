AFC Fylde beat FC Halifax Town when they met in February Picture: AFC Fylde

David Longwell is hoping history can repeat itself as AFC Fylde look to avoid dropping back into National League North this afternoon.

The Coasters welcome FC Halifax Town to Mill Farm, knowing a defeat will see them relegated from non-league’s top tier after two seasons back.

A run of seven defeats in eight has left them 10 points from safety with four games remaining, meaning they cannot afford another loss today.

Even then, a point would be insufficient if Boston United and Wealdstone – the sides 10 points clear of Fylde in the table – drew their match.

Three points would also mean a league double over Halifax, following February’s 2-1 victory at The Shay Stadium.

Speaking to club media, the Coasters’ interim head coach said: “We went to Halifax with a plan, we sat in a bit of a mid-block.

“We’d changed a couple of players around defensively and it was a good base. I think we did well that night because we were harder to play against.

“Halifax are a good team. I know they’ve hit a little bit of bad form, but it shows you how well they did earlier in the season because they’re still in the play-offs.

“They’re still a very good, possession-based, footballing team. They’re obviously trying to play football and trying to get results – as we all are – but I do give them credit.

“It should be a good game, we’ll go out and give it our best to try and get a result.

“It’s not going to be easy but we’ll just keep going out there, trying to win games of football.”