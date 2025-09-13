AFC Fylde head coach won't take FA Cup victory as read

AFC Fylde boss Craig Mahon (left) and his coaching team hope to celebrate FA Cup progress Photo: Steve McLellan

Craig Mahon is relishing the prospect ahead as AFC Fylde prepare to kick off their FA Cup campaign at Mill Farm this afternoon.

The Coasters welcome Bamber Bridge in the second qualifying round, looking to transfer their fine league form into the cup.

They now face a Brig team, whom they defeated in pre-season but sit 10th in the NPL Premier Division table after a promising start to their campaign.

Fylde’s head coach told the club’s media team: “We’re looking forward to it, everybody’s excited and it’s a chance for us to leave another mark.

“As I said when I first came here, myself, the staff and all the players want to leave a legacy whenever your time’s up.

“We want to do everything right this week and make sure that we give ourselves the best possible chance of going into the next round.”

Mahon won’t be following in the footsteps of other managers who might use the competition as a chance to rest and rotate their squad.

He said: “We’ve got to take this game seriously, we’ve got to do the right things, we’ve got to make sure we’re not complacent and we’ve got to respect who we’re playing against.

“I went and watched them the other night. If we give them time and if we give them too much respect, we can cause ourselves a lot of damage, so we’ve got to make sure we treat this as if we’re playing anybody in our league.”