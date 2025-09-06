Peterborough Sports 0 AFC Fylde 5: Four first-half goals set up another three points

AFC Fylde won at Peterborough Sports Photo: Steve McLellan

AFC Fylde continued their outstanding start to the National League North campaign with a fifth win in six games.

Doubles from Danny Mayor and Danny Ormerod, as well as a Luca Thomas penalty, secured three points for Craig Mahon’s side on Saturday.

Fylde started slowly in the opening few minutes but, once they grabbed their first goal, the floodgates opened.

An offside flag ruled out Mayor’s effort just after the quarter-hour but, moments later, the Coasters opened the scoring.

It was Ormerod who broke the deadlock as he stole in front of the Peterborough keeper before slotting into an empty net.

That was number one of four first-half goals in 13 minutes, with Thomas next on the scoresheet after Max Taylor had won possession high up the field.

Thomas danced around the defender before being brought down inside the area, making no mistake from the spot as Fylde doubled their advantage.

The third came when Tom Whelan won a free-kick 25 yards from goal, Ormerod hitting a swerving effort which found the bottom corner.

Mayor got in on the act just after the half-hour as he picked up a loose ball before dancing towards the Peterborough area and picking out the bottom corner.

Fylde saw out the rest of the half and were 4-0 up at the interval, after which Mayor looked to add his second with a curling effort which was well pushed away by keeper Peter Crook.

However, Fylde scored their fifth with the hour mark approaching as Thomas won possession in the middle and Ormerod slipped Mayor through on goal to finish with a curling shot.

Fylde introduced a number of substitutes as the half progressed, starting with Kieran Coates replacing Alex Healy-Byrne.

Taelor O’Kane and George Wilson were introduced as part of a double change in midfield, coming on for Ethan Mitchell and Chris Merrie.

Two more players appeared late on with Jack Morris and Cullen Meadowcroft coming on, the latter making his professional debut for the Coasters.

O’Kane had an opportunity to score a sixth but couldn’t quite keep his footing as his effort flew wide.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Taylor, Brockbank, Healy-Byrne (Coates 56), C Whelan (Morris 77), Mitchell (O’Kane 60), Mayor (Meadowcroft 77), Merrie (Wilson 60), T Whelan, Thomas, Ormerod. Subs not used: Boyes, McFayden.