AFC Fylde cannot take three points for granted against early strugglers

Craig Mahon says there is no room for complacency when AFC Fylde visit Peterborough Sports this afternoon.

The Coasters’ midweek draw with Chester ended a run of four consecutive wins in National League North.

They now face a home team sitting second-bottom after five defeats in their first seven.

Fylde’s head coach said: “I think every manager says it, there’s no easy fixtures.

“I’ve played against them plenty of times and I know their manager, I know their team.

“We’ve done the same due diligence on them as we would for anybody else and they’re dangerous.

“We’ve got to make sure we counteract that. We’ll obviously put a game plan in place, try to nullify their strengths and then try to expose their weaknesses.

“We also look at how we can be better. We’ve got a full-strength team from the other night but the lads who are here, the lads who came off the bench, show that it’s a squad game.

“We’ve had nine substitutes score for us this year and we’re just into September, so it shows me that the squad is in the right place, that the lads on the bench are willing to put an effort in and the lads on the pitch can’t take their foot off the gas.

“We put the lads through the mill in pre-season, we made sure we worked them hard.

“Some games, you can play great and everything’s good for you. Some games, it’s off and that’s when you need to work hard because how else will you impact that game if you’re not going to do it on the ball?”