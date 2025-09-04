AFC Fylde players showed their spirit to battle back for a point

AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: Steve McLellan

Craig Mahon felt positive after watching his AFC Fylde players draw 2-2 with Chester FC on Tuesday evening.

Their four-match winning run in National League North ended at Mill Farm, where Taelor O’Kane’s late goal gave the Coasters a point.

Having led through Danny Ormerod’s fourth goal in five games, Fylde had fallen behind to Pat Jones’ double either side of half-time.

Mahon told Fylde’s media team: “It was a good game. I thought we did well in large parts, I thought we controlled it.

“We played some great football. Our first goal was outstanding; the movement, the play and the will to go and finish off the attack.

“Really disappointing to concede two. Both take deflections but the fact is we’ve let them back into the game.

“I thought, when we were 1-0 up, we were doing really well; we were controlling the tempo, controlling the game.

“I felt like we were only going to get better and then we had a five-minute spell where we lose a bit of concentration and we get punished.

“Second half, we start passing well but shoot ourselves in the foot; we’re three v two at the back.

“It’s the way we want to play. We’re trying to be possession-based, we’re trying to do the right things.

“Sometimes we’ll get caught up in little things like that but, on the other end of it, the lads have come back again and kept going until the end – and the sub scores a goal.

“I’m delighted in that sense, that we showed character to keep going and if you can’t win a game, don’t lose it.”