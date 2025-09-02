AFC Fylde 2 Chester 2: Late O'Kane strike rescues Coasters

​​A late equaliser from Taelor O’Kane secured a 2-2 draw for AFC Fylde at home to Chester on Tuesday night.

The Coasters' four-match winning streak was halted as they drew for the first time this season in National League North, after two Pat Jones goals had looked like winning it for the visitors.

Fylde threatened from the off as Danny Mayor set up Tom Whelan, who shot just wide from 12 yards.

Danny Ormerod opened the scoring for AFC Fylde in the draw with Chester Photo: STEVE McLELLAN

The home side looked the brighter and were rewarded on 17 minutes, when Danny Ormerod seized on a loose ball in the box and shot under keeper George Murray-Jones.

The forward went close to a second with an audacious back-heel after Mayor danced through the defence.

However, the visitors were level on 33 minutes. Corey Whelan's excellent challenge denied Offrande Zanzala but the ball fell for Jones on the left of the area and he shot low into the far corner.

Fylde almost regained the lead just before half-time, when Lincoln McFayden's cross from the left was palmed by Murray-Jones into the path of Luca Thomas. However, the keeper recovered well to deny Saturday's matchwinner against Bedford Town.

Chester hit the front just two minutes nto the second half, Jones shooting powerfully into the top left corner after Tom Peers launched a counterattack.

The visitors defended their lead, though Ormerod saw a 75th-minute shot deflected over after he ran on to Ethan Mitchell's through-ball.

Craig Mahon's changes paid off on 83 minutes, when Liam Brockbank's brilliant ball into the area was met with an unstoppable header from fellow substitute O'Kane.

Third-placed Fylde's first dropped points of the season at Mill Farm have left them three points behind pace-setters South Shields ahead of Saturday's trip to Peterborough Sports.

Fylde: Jones, McFayden (Brockbank 77), Mitchell (O'Kane 77), Taylor, Merrie (Wilson 77), Thomas, Mayor, Healy-Byrne, C Whelan, T Whelan (Coates 65), Ormerod; Not used: Boyes, Morris, Meadowcroft