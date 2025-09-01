AFC Fylde defeated Bamber Bridge in pre-season Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde will kick off their FA Cup campaign against Bamber Bridge following confirmation of the second qualifying round draw on Monday.

The clubs will meet at Mill Farm a week on Saturday, September 13, with Brig having beaten Warrington Town in their first qualifying round tie last weekend.

It will be their second meeting in a couple of months after the Coasters’ 7-1 victory in pre-season.

As well as a place in the penultimate qualifying round, victory will also be worth £3,325 in prize money from the competition’s central prize fund – with the losers taking away £1,125.

Before that, however, is Fylde’s home National League North match with Chester on Tuesday (7.45pm).

That sees Craig Mahon’s players looking to make it five wins in a row following last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Bedford Town.

Luca Thomas’ early goal leaves Fylde second in the table, with Chester in 15th after a third defeat in six matches as they lost at Worksop Town.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Mahon said: “Winning is the main thing, that’s what we get judged on, so I’m happy with it but I’m a little bit downbeat with the second half.

“First half, we were outstanding; I thought we were really good and showed so much quality – and we should have scored more.

“Every time you go in at half-time 1-0, the other team has a chance; there’s always one chance, one shot, one block away from conceding a goal.

“I just felt like we gave them an opportunity to get back into it and I thought, second half, they were really good.

“They did well at picking up second balls, they caused us problems and we probably overplayed second half.

“I thought, first half, we played excellent stuff but, second half, we could have been a little bit more direct and just stretched the game a little bit.

“It’s a 1-0 win, it’s a clean sheet – a first of the season as well – so as a manager you can’t be happier than that.

“It’s character, that’s what this group has – the character and attitude to go and win ugly or to never give up and to grind results out.”