AFC Fylde 1 Bedford Town 0: Thomas delivers another victory

AFC Fylde claimed their fourth win on the bounce on Saturday afternoon with a home victory over Bedford Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A first-half strike from Luca Thomas proved the difference as Craig Mahon's side continued their strong start to the 2025/26 season.

It was a fast start from Mahon's men, who had a penalty appeal turned down inside the opening 60 seconds when Lincoln McFayden was brought down in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde continued to push for an opener with Danny Mayor seemingly running the proceedings in the early stages, driving down the left towards the Bedford defence. Danny Ormerod must have thought he had broken the deadlock as McFayden flashed the ball across the face, but Ormerod couldn't quite grab the decisive touch.

Luca Thomas celebrates his matchwinner (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

However, moments later, Fylde did have their breakthrough.

A move which started all the way back with Zac Jones, saw Ethan Mitchell's cross deflected into the air, which was brought down and slammed home by Thomas for his second goal of the campaign.

Fylde continued to push for more with Thomas becoming a constant threat down the right, but the Coasters couldn't extend their lead before the interval.

McFayden had a chance early in the second half to extend the advantage, but the full-back dragged his effort wide of the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was his last action as he was replaced by Liam Brockbank as part of a double change with Charlie Jolley also replacing Mayor.

Ormerod had an opportunity with a free-kick, which flashed wide of post as the Coasters looked to end the contest.

With six minutes added on, the visitors pushed for an equaliser, but besides an early effort crashing off the top of the bar, Jones was never really troubled as Fylde claimed a big three points in PR4.

Next up for the Coasters is a midweek clash with Chester at Mill Farm on Tuesday