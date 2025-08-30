"I still think we’ve got a few little things we can work on": Challenge laid down to AFC Fylde squad
The Coasters are back at Mill Farm today as they welcome Bedford Town, having beaten Kidderminster Harriers and Southport over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Bedford have lost three of their first five matches, having been promoted following last season’s Southern League Premier Central title-winning campaign.
Mahon told the Coasters’ media team: “Consistency in this league is key, whether it’s for a club, a manager or an individual.
“Everybody wants to be consistent, everybody wants to play well every week and, some weeks, you won’t. That’s just football.
“That’s where our work rate, our attitude, comes in. If you’re not going to put in a performance on the pitch, where else are you going to impact the game?
“Are you going to work harder, are you going to try harder, are you going to go that extra inch for your team-mate? That’s what we’ve tried to install into them.
“Consistency has been good. I still don’t think we’re at our best yet, I still think we’ve got a few little things we can work on and be better at.
“For me, it’s a positive start to the season. We’ve obviously won four out of five and I still feel we have a little bit more to go.
“You’ve just got to be humble, you’ve got to stay in your lane and make sure that you keep doing the basic things well, and keep working hard to earn the right to win matches.”