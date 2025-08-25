AFC Fylde won at Southport on Bank Holiday Monday Photo: AFC Fylde

Ten-man AFC Fylde produced a brilliant comeback to beat Southport on Bank Holiday Monday and make it three wins on the bounce.

A Danny Mayor goal and Danny Ormerod’s double gave the Coasters three points in a dramatic clash at Haig Avenue.

Fylde almost went ahead within the opening minute when Jon Ustabasi’s shot was deflected just wide.

At the other end, Zac Jones made his first save as Danny Lloyd struck a powerful effort straight at the Fylde keeper.

Ustabasi’s afternoon was cut short midway through the first half when he had to make way for Ormerod.

Controversy then struck with the half-time whistle looming as Charlie Jolley was sent off following some grappling in the Fylde area at a Southport corner.

Fylde nearly found the opener before the break, when Lincoln McFayden’s cross was well cut out as he looked to find Ethan Mitchell at the near post.

Southport then took the lead on 48 minutes as Arthur Gnahoua bundled the ball home after Jones had made a fine save.

Fylde boss Craig Mahon introduced Mayor and Chris Merrie just before the hour, with the former scoring inside a minute of his arrival with a curling effort.

After a short water break, Liam Brockbank replaced Luca Thomas as Fylde continued to push for a winner despite having 10 men.

Merrie was then pulled down inside the area going into the last 10 minutes, Ormerod sending the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Jordan Slew forced Jones into a stunning save with a shot on the turn before Max Taylor produced a heroic tackle on the far side.

Eight minutes were added on and, with three of them having been played, Southport levelled when Ben Collins found the top corner.

It meant Fylde looked like they’d have to settle for a point, only for Ormerod to pounce on a long ball and find the net to give the Coasters a well-earned three points on the road.

Southport: Renshaw, Murphy-Worrell, Moore, Lavelle, Pickles, Hilton, Collins, Burgess (Edwards 70), Lloyd (McKenzie 64), Touray (Slew 83), Gnahoua (Sandison 80). Subs not used: Tabone, Minihan, Tucker.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Taylor, Healy-Byrne, C Whelan, McFayden, Mitchell, Wilson (Mayor 57), T Whelan (Merrie 57), Thomas (Brockbank 72), Jolley, Ustabasi (26). Subs not used: Boyes, Morris, O’Kane.