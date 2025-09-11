AFC Fylde's in-form striker is 'a fantastic prospect'

AFC Fylde striker Danny Ormerod Photo: Steve McLellan

AFC Fylde boss Craig Mahon insisted Danny Ormerod is only going to get better after the teenage striker’s two goals in last weekend’s 5-0 victory at Peterborough Sports.

The 19-year-old has already scored six goals this season, beating his total tally for 2024/25 in helping second-placed Fylde to win six of their opening eight games in National League North.

Ormerod has experience of this level from last season’s loan spell at Chorley and delighted head coach Mahon said: “Danny is a fantastic prospect, for him to come through the academy into the first team and now becoming a player who starts every game.

“He worked really hard in pre-season and got himself bigger, stronger and faster. He’s getting his confidence in front of goal and he’ll only get better.”

Danny Mayor also scored two as Fylde moved within a point of unbeaten leaders South Shields and Mahon added: “Five goals and a clean sheet – you can’t complain, though I did complain a couple of times because I don’t want our standards to drop.

“We were a bit sloppy on the ball at first, but we got a foothold and some of the passing play and the goals were outstanding.

“The lads executed the game plan to perfection. We give them as much information as we can but all the credit goes to the players and I’m happy with a good away win.

“I’m really happy with everybody’s performances, like Cullen Meadowcroft coming on and making his debut. He’s earned the right to play and is another prospect in our academy.”

AFC Fylde Women maintained their perfect start in the North West Regional League with a 3-0 win over Darwen at Kellamergh Park.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes by Lois Moore put Danny Murphy’s side on course for a fifth straight win.

Pharyn Ashton saved a penalty and Beth Mason wrapped up the victory for the league leaders, who take their 100 per cent record to FC United of Manchester on Sunday.

Boss Murphy said: “We played well in patches but we’re still developing and trying to get better.”