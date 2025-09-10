Wide man becomes AFC Fylde's 12th signing

AFC Fylde signing Ryan Colclough Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon has made his 12th summer signing with the arrival of winger Ryan Colclough.

The 30-year-old moves to Mill Farm after his contract with Chesterfield was terminated by ‘mutual agreement’ last month.

Having come through the ranks at Crewe Alexandra, Colclough scored 13 goals in 68 games during three-and-a-half years in their senior ranks.

That ended in January 2016 with a move to Wigan Athletic, for whom he played 56 times and netted on eight occasions.

His time with the Latics, which brought a League One title in 2017/18, also included a loan spell with MK Dons where he scored five goals in 23 matches.

Scunthorpe United were his next employers after they paid an undisclosed fee for his services in August 2018.

Two-and-a-quarter years there saw him score five times in 48 outings before joining Altrincham in November 2020.

Twenty-six goals in 93 games led to Chesterfield paying an undisclosed fee for him in January 2023.

He played 99 games for them, scoring 17 goals and helping them to the National League title in 2023/24.

Speaking about his move to Mill Farm, Colclough said: “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“I’d like to think my experience will help the group and I want to help continue the promising start we’ve made to the season.

“I’m probably seen as an old-fashioned winger who likes to take people on, but I love scoring goals and I’ll be looking to do that as much as possible here at Fylde.”

Mahon added: “To have someone of Ryan’s calibre at the club shows a real sense of ambition.

“His quality and experience will be a great asset to the squad and we’re excited to work with him.”

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite was also pleased at the winger’s arrival.

“It goes without saying that Ryan is a massive signing for a club at our level,” he said.

“We have had to be patient, but eventually we got our man, and I hope all of our fans will be as excited as we are to watch him feature for AFC Fylde this season.”