Having won back-to-back games against Maidenhead United and York City in climbing to 15th, the Coasters face the division’s toughest task of all.

Today’s hosts are 17 points clear at the top of the table with 10 matches left – and a game in hand for good measure.

Paul Cook’s men are also yet to lose at home this season, a run standing at 21 matches in all competitions.

AFC Fylde face Chesterfield this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan

They have only won one of the last five, however, and lost 4-1 at Dorking Wanderers last Saturday.

Beech said: “It’s an honour to go to Chesterfield, they’re a League One club.

“Last time I went there, I was at Rochdale then and trying to gain promotion; Chesterfield, I think Cooky (Paul Cook) was manager then so it’s amazing what can happen and where they are now.

“They’ve got the most experienced manager, they’ve got the most experienced team. They’re brilliant football people, they’re not arrogant.

“They know they’ve got a good situation but they also do all their due diligence on their opponents – and they’re great people.

“I’m happy they’re top in our league but we want to be at our best playing them.”

Chesterfield staff watched Fylde’s midweek win at York , with assistant boss Danny Webb praising the Coasters’ improvement.

He said: “They’ve got legs, they’ve got energy, they’ve got pace and they’re a good team.