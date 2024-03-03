Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde boss Chris Beech made three changes from the National League defeat at Boreham Wood, with Joe Westley, Dan Adshead and Max Conway replacing Josh Kay, Danny Whitehead and Tom Walker.

Maidenhead created early opportunities, Sam Graham forced to clear Tristan Abrahams’ attempt before Harry Davis and Conway thwarted efforts from Kevin Lokko and Reece Smith.

The latter saw another effort superbly turned behind by Theo Richardson before play switched to the other end, where Nick Haughton’s strike was charged down by a combination of Lokko and Sam Beckwith.

Danny Ormerod celebrates scoring his second goal in AFC Fylde's win over Maidenhead United Picture: Steve McLellan

Davis’ looping header was cleared off the line by Beckwith before Fylde led on 35 minutes.

A Maidenhead corner was cleared, Haughton moving the ball through for Danny Ormerod to chase before firing low under keeper Craig Ross.

Late in the half, Maidenhead saw Casey Pettit collect a loose ball on the edge of the box before his effort clipped the top of Richardson’s crossbar.

Following the restart, Fylde survived a scare when Richardson parried out a corner with Davis there to prevent any danger.

However, the visitors equalised on 57 minutes when Smith’s run down the left saw his curled effort go in off Richardson’s upright.

Fylde were soon back ahead on the hour when Jon Ustabasi won possession on the left and raced forward at speed towards goal before finishing past Ross.

Pushing to extend their advantage, Fylde saw Ross push over Haughton’s free-kick for a corner, from which Ethan Mitchell was off target.

Nevertheless, they scored a deserved third with 77 minutes played as Ormerod met Connor Barrett’s pinpoint cross to head home.

Then, with 90 minutes on the clock, Haughton cut inside to bend a left-footed strike into the bottom corner and seal victory.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Barrett (Hosannah 84), Davis, Graham, Conway (Walker 90), Mitchell, Adshead, Ustabasi (Long 80), Haughton, Ormerod, Westley. Subs not used: Hunter, Whitehead.