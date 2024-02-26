Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kabongo Tshimanga (2), Ethan Mitchell’s own goal and Matt Robinson saw Fylde defeated at Meadow Park.

They fell behind after six minutes when Tshimanga flicked Angelo Balanta’s cross beyond keeper Theo Richardson and into the bottom corner.

The Coasters sought an immediate response, Nick Haughton’s low effort kept out by home shot-stopper Nathan Ashmore.

AFC Fylde defender Sam Graham rises highest during their defeat at Boreham Wood Picture: Steve McLellan

At the other end, Sam Graham made an important block to deny Tshimanga before Fylde conceded again on 28 minutes.

Robinson found Erico Sousa, whose pass into the box was turned into his own goal by Mitchell.

Jon Ustabasi, recalled by Fylde in place of Ash Hunter, was thwarted by an excellent tackle from Billy Sass-Davies.

He also saw a volley charged down from Josh Kay’s cross as the Coasters pushed to get back into the contest.

However, Boreham Wood scored again on 42 minutes as Robinson’s strike from outside the box went in off Richardson’s post.

With Adam Long replacing Connor Barrett to make his Fylde debut, the Coasters saw skipper Harry Davis make a fine sliding challenge to deny Lee Ndlovu.

Sass-Davies headed Sousa’s cross wide before Fylde boss Chris Beech replaced Haughton and Danny Ormerod with Hunter and Joe Westley.

The Coasters threatened as good build-up play from Davis and Danny Whitehead set Tom Walker free on the left, where he cut inside and saw a low shot held by Ashmore.

Graham was also unable to connect fully with a Hunter set-piece before the latter saw a free-kick saved by Ashmore.

Then, with five minutes of normal time left, Tshimanga added his second and Boreham Wood’s fourth by curling a left-footed effort from the edge of the box into the top corner after a long-ball upfield.

Ashmore superbly saved a Westley header in added time before Cameron Coxe’s drive thumped off the crossbar as Fylde were beaten.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Sousa (Coxe 59), Ilesanmi, Bush, Sass-Davies, Fyfield, Payne, Balanta (Sagaf 79), Robinson, Ndlovu, Tshimanga (Marsh 87). Subs not used: Whelan, Appiah