Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After goals in the first 18 minutes by Nick Haughton and Danny Ormerod, the Coasters were on course to bounce back from Saturday's 4-2 home defeat by Barnet.

But Jack Stevens pulled one back shortly before half-time and Joe Sbarra’s 64th-minute equaliser kept Moors fourth in the National League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Haughton gives Fylde an early lead against Solihull Moors Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Chris Beech made three changes to Fylde's starting line-up as Tom Walker, Ormerod and Ashley Hunter all came in, while former Coasters captain Alex Whitmore started for Moors.

Beech’s men went ahead on six minutes, after Haughton’s powerful drive from distance was palmed back into a dangerous position by goalkeeper Nick Hayes.

Ormerod reacted first to set up Haughton, who volleyed his fifth goal in the four games into the top right corner.

Sbarra curled a free-kick over the crossbar but Fylde went close again when Sam Graham's far-post header from Walker's corner was cleared off the line by Whitmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They extended their lead when Ormerod profited from fine build-up play and shot high into the net.

Moors reacted positively as Jamey Osbourne’s strike was blocked, Stevens curled off-target and Theo Richardson made fine saves to thwart Tyrese Shade and Stevens.

Stevens halved the deficit after 41 minutes, firing low past Richardson.

Fylde pushed for a third before the interval but Ethan Mitchell looped a header over from Haughton's free-kick, then Josh Kay's cross was headed wide by Ormerod.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts continued to threaten after the restart as Ormerod's shot was blocked for a corner, from which Harry Davis steered the ball wide at the back-post.

However, Moors equalised when Osbourne's pinpoint pass was met with a low shot by the unmarked Sbarra.

They looked for a winner as Shade's shot on the turn was blocked by Davis and Stevens' diving header crept wide.

But the final chances fell to Fylde as Kay hit the crossbar, then Connor Barrett and Haughton went close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw lifts Fylde to 15th ahead of Saturday’s visit to Boreham Wood.