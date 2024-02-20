Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coasters’ seven-match unbeaten run in the National League was ended by third-placed Barnet, who won 4-2 at Mill Farm.

Nick Haughton’s first-half double was cancelled out by Gatlin O’Donkor and Harry Pritchard before goals from Reece Hall-Johnson and Callum Stead gave Barnet victory.

Even then, Fylde still saw Ethan Mitchell hit the post, Ash Hunter have an effort cleared off the line and Haughton fire narrowly over as they rallied late on.

AFC Fylde were beaten by Barnet last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

Beech’s players face another high flyer tonight with Solihull Moors, in fourth, making the trip to the Fylde coast (7.45pm).

Speaking after last weekend’s defeat, Beech told the Coasters’ media team: “They (Barnet) are well coached.

“I watched the away game (when Barnet 2-1) and they completely dominated.

“Today, we made them think, we got under their skin a little bit, we created more shots and more chances in the last third.

“They did dominate the football and that’s their mantra. They did that really well but we definitely gave them problems.

“You saw the last few minutes of the game, bar them obviously winding the clock down, us hitting the post, having it cleared off the line, edge of the box shots hitting people’s heads and not going in, corners dropping, goalkeeper’s spilling – not quite coming to us.