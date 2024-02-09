Wigan Athletic youngster extends AFC Fylde loan
The 20-year-old defender will stay at Mill Farm for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.
Mitchell had joined the Coasters on an initial one-month loan in early January and has played on three occasions.
Fylde have also revealed details of their rearranged National League trip to York City.
The two teams should have met at the LNER Community Stadium on January 20, only for a frozen pitch to see the game postponed.
They are now due to play again on Tuesday, March 5 (7.45pm); a date which launches a run of three consecutive away games that month for Chris Beech’s players.
It’s followed by the trips to Chesterfield (March 9) and Kidderminster Harriers (March 12).
Ticket details for the York match will be confirmed in due course, though tickets from the original game will be valid for the new date.