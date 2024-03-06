Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two wins in four days, following Saturday’s 4-1 home success against Maidenhead United, have lifted the Coasters to 15th in the National League

Head coach Chris Beech named an unchanged side and Fylde were ahead after four minutes at the LNER Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde celebrate Ash Hunter's goal at York Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ustabasi drove down the left and whipped in an excellent cross, which Westley flicked past keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy into the bottom right corner.

Ustabasi then shot narrowly wide and Nick Haughton’s free-kick cleared the crossbar before the Minstermen equalised on 14 minutes, when Will Smith rose highest to head home a corner by Fin Barnes.

Fylde almost regained the lead immediately as Danny Ormerod teed up Ustabasi, whose shot hit a post.

Haughton’s free-kick was deflected narrowly wide as half-time arrived at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter replaced Westley on 58 minutes and within three minutes put Fylde back in front. Ustabasi cut inside and picked out winger Hunter, whose half-volley flew into the top right corner of the net.

Ustabasi had another chance, running on to Haughton’s pass, but shot straight at Sykes-Kenworthy.

Another Fylde substitute made an impact as Bryce Hossanah threw himself in the way of Smith’s header from a Dan Batty set-piece.

Having played a part in both goals, Ustabasi did get one of his own on 73 minutes, playing a fantastic one-two with Ormerod before driving into the box from the right and dinking a shot over the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde went in search of a fourth, Max Conway shooting narrowly past the post after a run from inside his own half.

Both keepers made stoppage-time saves as Richardson got behind Billy Chadwick’s deflected free-kick and Sykes-Kenworthy denied Danny Whitehead.

The Coasters face two more away games over the coming week at table-toppers Chesterfield on Saturday and second-bottom Kidderminster Harriers next Tuesday.