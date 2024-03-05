Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a run of six victories in seven was followed by two defeats in three, the Coasters bounced back in style at Mill Farm last weekend.​

Danny Ormerod’s double, along with further goals from Jon Ustabasi and Nick Haughton, gave Chris Beech’s squad a 4-1 win over Maidenhead United.

That moved Fylde three points clear of the bottom four, with tonight’s hosts now occupying the final relegation position.

Nick Haughton celebrates his goal for AFC Fylde last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Beech told the club’s media team: “I’m really pleased for the players because they’ve been really good and they’ve really committed to playing faster, attacking more, scoring more, being harder to play against and trying to gain a clean sheet.

“The character they’ve shown this week has been excellent since having a bad day at work last Saturday (the 4-0 defeat at Boreham Wood) and it was a surprise last week because the day was beautiful, the pitch was excellent and we just didn’t get going, so I’m really pleased for the players to respond to that.

“We’ve been excellent in respect to how we’ve improved on the training ground, what we’ve done on the football pitch.

