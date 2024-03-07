Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Westley, Ash Hunter and Jon Ustabasi scored as Fylde climbed to 15th in the National League table.

Beech said: “It was excellent. We backed up Saturday’s scoring of four great goals at Mill Farm by scoring another three really good goals.

AFC Fylde celebrate Ash Hunter's goal at York City on Tuesday Picture: Steve McLellan

“Tonight was a great example of staying in shape and playing under pressure. I was very pleased with how we counter-attacked and scored great goals.”

The goals from Westley and Ustabasi came either side of Hunter scoring with a fine effort from 20 yards.

Beech added: “Ash has looked sharp lately in training and he came on and did it when it mattered.

“Ash is different to our group, he comes in with these maverick skill sets and it’s important, while you can’t have a team full of mavericks, that we understand sometimes we have to do some hard yards to support him but he, in time, has to support us and our team ethos – which I feel he is gaining in by getting fitter.

“Tonight was a great mix of that. You’ve seen him getting back in to help Max (Conway) out in the last 15, 20 minutes so he knows that; he’s had 15 managers tell him the same stuff.