Kevin Phillips is hoping a full week’s training pays off as he prepares for a first league game in charge of AFC Fylde.

The Coasters are at Dagenham and Redbridge this afternoon, looking for a change in fortune on the road this season.

They have the National League’s joint-worst away record along with Ebbsfleet United, both teams with one point from 18 on their travels.

Having had minimal time to work with the players before last weekend’s FA Cup loss to Rochdale, Phillips has had scope to start putting across his ideas.

AFC Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips Picture: Steve McLellan

He said: “Hopefully we get a reaction and a performance out of the players after last weekend.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted but there were lots of positives from the performance.

“We just had a spell of 20 minutes where it was one goal, two goals, three goals, four goals, game over pretty much.

“I liked the reaction of the players. Heads didn’t go down, they kept going, so we have to learn from it.

“We’ve trained really well this week and we’re looking forward to going down there, which is going to be a tough place to go – but we’re going down there to get a result.

“We only came in two days before the Rochdale game, so we didn’t have a lot of time to get our messages across and the way we want to play.

“We’ve had a good full week now, the players have responded really well.

“The beauty of this game is you don’t have to wait too long to try and put it right – we’ve got an opportunity to do that on Saturday.”