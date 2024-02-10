Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde, who have taken 13 points from 15 this year, travel to an Eastleigh team which is winless in its last seven National League matches.

It leaves them 13th in the table, eight places and seven points above Beech’s players, who are looking for back-to-back away wins after defeating Dorking Wanderers seven days ago.

When asked about the threat today’s hosts pose, the Fylde head coach said: “We’re playing a team that maximises a lot from not a lot.

AFC Fylde head coach and director of football Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

“What I mean by that is they score a lot of goals but they don’t get many chances.

“Within that, they have the league’s top scorer in Paul McCallum and, to support him, they have two really good players in Scott Quigley and Chris Maguire.

“They have got a really good, technical and physical presence, backed up by hard work and an industrious way of trying to achieve results.”

Beech has new faces to call upon with the signings of Adam Long and Bryce Hosannah within the last week.

It gives the Mill Farm boss the right kind of selection headache as they head into the final third of the season.

Oxford City are bottom with 27 points but only six points separate second-bottom Ebbsfleet United (31) from Dagenham and Redbridge (37) in 15th.

“The squad has strengthened in the last week or two,” Beech added.

“That enables us to approach each fixture a bit differently, while not trying to take away our current rhythm.