Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old has joined the Coasters until the end of the season, having been a free agent after leaving Wrexham by mutual consent on deadline day last week.

Having joined Leeds from Crystal Palace in 2017, Hosannah moved to Wrexham in August 2021 and made 46 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins a Fylde team which slipped back into the National League relegation places after Woking’s victory against Oxford City on Tuesday.

AFC Fylde have signed Bryce Hosannah until the end of the season Picture: AFC Fylde

Hosannah told the Coasters’ media team: “I’m delighted to join the club.

“Chris has been a big pull in my decision to join the club, as has the team’s spirit and attitude.

“I’m excited to get going and do everything I can to keep the team in the National League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beech added: “Bryce is a player with unbelievable physical capabilities, starting out professionally at Leeds United where he smashed (Marcelo) Bielsa’s pre-season records.

“An excellent defender with attacking intent who fits our profile and DNA, mainly an attacking full-back who can play either side – but prefers the right side – and can also operate in many advanced positions.

“He provides healthy competition to the right side of the pitch where, defensively, we have been very light in numbers.

“A very likeable player, both in the dressing room and within Wrexham’s fanbase, I’m sure he will make an impact here at AFC Fylde.”