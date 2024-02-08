AFC Fylde sign former Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Wrexham defender
The 24-year-old has joined the Coasters until the end of the season, having been a free agent after leaving Wrexham by mutual consent on deadline day last week.
Having joined Leeds from Crystal Palace in 2017, Hosannah moved to Wrexham in August 2021 and made 46 appearances for the club.
He joins a Fylde team which slipped back into the National League relegation places after Woking’s victory against Oxford City on Tuesday.
Hosannah told the Coasters’ media team: “I’m delighted to join the club.
“Chris has been a big pull in my decision to join the club, as has the team’s spirit and attitude.
“I’m excited to get going and do everything I can to keep the team in the National League.”
Beech added: “Bryce is a player with unbelievable physical capabilities, starting out professionally at Leeds United where he smashed (Marcelo) Bielsa’s pre-season records.
“An excellent defender with attacking intent who fits our profile and DNA, mainly an attacking full-back who can play either side – but prefers the right side – and can also operate in many advanced positions.
“He provides healthy competition to the right side of the pitch where, defensively, we have been very light in numbers.
“A very likeable player, both in the dressing room and within Wrexham’s fanbase, I’m sure he will make an impact here at AFC Fylde.”
Fylde return to action on Saturday when they travel to Eastleigh.