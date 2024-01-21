Chris Beech has reiterated AFC Fylde would like to strengthen their playing squad in the fight against relegation from the National League.

The Coasters sit third-bottom of the table, two points from safety, with 19 games left to avoid an immediate return to National League North.

Having succeeded Adam Murray following his departure as head coach in October, the club’s director of football has been reshaping the Mill Farm squad.

Alex Whitmore, Gold Omotayo and Kyron Gordon have all left permanently in the last two months, along with Bolton Wanderers loanee Nelson Khumbeni.

Danny Philliskirk, Pierce Bird and Siya Ligendza all went out on loan, while Emeka Obi suffered an injury set to keep him out for four months.

Dan Adshead and Ethan Mitchell came into the club, joining on loan from Cheltenham Town and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Any perceived lack of new faces isn’t for the want of trying according to Beech.

He said: “We’re always looking for players but we have to make sure they fit our culture and make us better.

“All clubs and managers are in the same position, we try and better what we have but I’m very respectful of what we’ve got.

“It’s a case of making sure our players are at their best and we support them to be better.”

The Coasters are due to be back in action against FC Halifax Town at Mill Farm on Tuesday (7.45pm).

They should have met York City on Saturday, only for the match to be postponed because of a frozen pitch at the LNER Community Stadium.