Chris Beech is looking forward to the challenge ahead as his AFC Fylde players return to National League matters at York City this afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those wins have lifted Beech’s players into 22nd place, two points from safety and only five behind today’s hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York, for their part, sit in 18th position after 13 days off, having drawn five of their last six league matches during a run of one defeat in 10.

AFC Fylde lost to York City in November Picture: Steve McLellan

One of their three victories in that time was November’s 2-0 win at Mill Farm.

Despite Fylde’s position in the bottom four, that defeat proved a rare misstep on home soil after Beech took over first-team matters in October.

The Coasters’ head coach told The Gazette: “It will be a tough game because they don’t lose many games and they got the better of us in terms of the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had seven home league games in charge and the only one we’ve lost at home was to York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important we understand why they got the better of us; we did perform well but didn’t test their keeper.

“We need to make sure we can grow that point we have at the start of the game and turn it into three.

“We do that by understanding the strategy and then trusting the players to implement that.