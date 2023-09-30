News you can trust since 1873
AFC Fylde boss explains duo dropping to the bench

Adam Murray has explained the thinking behind benching Josh Kay and Nick Haughton for AFC Fylde’s draw with Boreham Wood in midweek.
By Gavin Browne
Published 30th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
The Coasters entertain Woking in the National League this afternoon, four days on from their midweek point at Mill Farm.

That saw Kay and Haughton among the substitutes, having started in Fylde’s victory at Southend United the previous Saturday.

Although both came on during Tuesday’s game, the decision might have raised a few external eyebrows.

Josh Kay was on the bench for AFC Fylde in midweek Picture: Steve McLellanJosh Kay was on the bench for AFC Fylde in midweek Picture: Steve McLellan
Kay had recently been named by Murray as one of those players setting the standards for his team-mates after their return to non-league’s top flight.

Haughton, for his part, has been the Coasters’ standout performer for a number of years.

Explaining his decision, Murray told The Gazette: “Josh had been ill from the Sunday and Monday, so it was touch and go.

“He wanted to go on the pitch and felt he had a bit of time in him but he wasn’t right – we probably would have been better leaving him out.

“Nick is a case where we’ve had a good chat because his performances can be better.

“That’s because his standards are so high, so he needs to make sure his performance levels continue up there.

“I’ve done it over the last couple of games where I’ve taken a couple of the senior guys out.

“When we’re in the position we’ve been in, the senior guys have taken that pressure on and haven’t focused on their performances.

“My experience tells me it’s better to take people out of the firing line and give them a freshen up for a couple of games.”

