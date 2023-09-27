Owen Evans’ late goal earned AFC Fylde a point against Boreham Wood at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Danny Whitehead’s effort from distance had given the Coasters a 17th-minute lead before Angelo Balanta’s double saw the visitors in front.

Evans intervened at the death to secure a share of the spoils for Fylde, who made two changes from Saturday’s win at Southend United.

Josh Kay and Nick Haughton were replaced by Luke Charman and Connor Barrett, who had an early attempt charged down and saw another go wide of Nathan Ashmore’s goal.

Danny Whitehead is congratulated after giving AFC Fylde the lead against Boreham Wood Picture: Steve McLellan

Gold Omotayo was unable to direct a Whitehead cross on target before Fylde took the lead as the latter’s shot found the bottom corner.

However, the visitors levelled in the 24th minute when Balanta collected Tyrone Marsh’s flick before turning and curling the ball beyond Theo Richardson.

Fylde immediately sought to retake the lead with Barrett seeing a low drive saved by Ashmore, moments before Lee Ndlovu shot wide of the home goal.

Ashmore tipped over a Whitehead free-kick and Omotayo fired over as half-time arrived with the score at 1-1.

The second half started with Whitehead, Omotayo and Jon Ustabasi all having chances before Taelor O’Kane came to Fylde’s rescue with a goalline clearance to thwart Ndlovu.

Enrico Sousa saw his shot clip the base of Richardson’s upright before two Coasters substitutes almost put them in front.

Kay found Haughton, whose shot was gathered by Ashmore at the second attempt with Omotayo waiting to pounce.

However, they went behind with 18 minutes remaining when Balanta sent Femi Ilesanmi’s cross past Richardson.

Boreham Wood came close to a third when Tom Whelan’s free-kick struck the crossbar.

Nevertheless, Fylde levelled in the last minute of normal time when Kyron Gordon found himself in the Boreham Wood box.

He crossed and Evans bundled the ball over the line to earn his team a point.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Gordon, Obi, Graham, Barrett (Haughton 64), Evans, O’Kane, Whitehead, Ustabasi (Ligendza 77), Charman (Kay 60), Omotayo. Subs not used: Conlan, Philliskirk.