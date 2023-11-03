Chris Beech is grateful for the assistance he’s received in trying to balance his various roles and responsibilities with AFC Fylde.

The Coasters’ director of football was asked to take over the running of the first team following Adam Murray’s departure as head coach on October 8.

In that time, Fylde are unbeaten in four league and cup matches: a run which has seen them move out of the National League drop zone as well as set up Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Sutton United.

Announcing Murray’s exit, Fylde’s statement outlined ‘an immediate search’ for a new boss: a process which is now into its fourth week.

AFC Fylde are unbeaten in four games with Chris Beech at the helm, winning three Photo: Steve McLellan

Asked if he had been given any idea as to how long he will be in charge, Beech responded: “There’s been the statement from the club as to where the club’s at.

“Regarding me, I’m still doing the football side of things, I’m still taking calls about the academy, I’m still dealing with the women’s team and I’m helping the secretary with the trip to Sutton United.

“It’s so important we progress our position so, while I’m doing many things, I’m glad for the support of others to make sure our players are at their best.”

Fylde’s issue in the first third of the season wasn’t with scoring goals, it was at the other end of the pitch.

Fifteen games had seen them concede 35 times with only Kidderminster Harriers and Southend United failing to score more than once.

Leek Town and Ebbsfleet United scored a goal apiece in Beech’s first two games before a first clean sheet of the campaign came with victory over Oldham Athletic.

Much like the proverbial London buses, a second immediately followed with the Coasters collecting three points at Gateshead last weekend.

Beech added: “Prior to the change, we had won two in 15 and were on the road to conceding 100 goals which is too many to stay in the league.

“To make that change is full credit to the players because we’re heading in another direction.

“We have taken responsibility in terms of where we are at and we have to make sure we have confidence in our process.