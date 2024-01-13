AFC Fylde resume their FA Trophy campaign this afternoon as Chris Beech’s players look to start the year with three consecutive victories.

The Coasters travel to National League South outfit Aveley in the hope of a win which would see them move into the last 16.

The 2-1 victory lifted Fylde to third-bottom in the National League, two points from safety, with only seven points separating nine teams.

Jon Ustabasi has been praised by AFC Fylde head coach Chris Beech Picture: Steve McLellan

Man of the match on Tuesday was Jon Ustabasi, who claimed an assist for Nick Haughton’s opener before his cross was diverted in by Hartlepool defender Manny Onariase for the second.

Speaking after the game, Beech said of the former Chorley man: “He’s been an excellent recruit in respect of where he’s come from and it’s been good for the club from a business perspective.

“To be fair, I thought he’d do well but probably not this well, so he’s gone beyond my expectations when I’ve seen him playing for Chorley.

“I’m really pleased for Jon. Jon’s very humble, he’s very honest, he’s very hard working.

“One criticism is he’s not the best of trainers but when you turn up on matchday – the most important day – and you do what Jon does, you can forgive a little bit!”

However, Fylde will be without Emeka Obi who started the year by collecting a meniscus injury against Rochdale.