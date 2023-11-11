Chris Beech is paying no attention to York City’s struggles as he looks to continue AFC Fylde’s recent resurgence in the National League.

The Coasters’ director of football has taken seven points from nine since filling the head coach’s role after Adam Murray’s departure in early October.

Having looked in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the table, Fylde are now out of the bottom four on goal difference.

One of the teams below them is this afternoon’s visitors after a run of one victory in their last seven league games.

Beech told The Gazette: “I’m taking nothing for granted. We’ve got a football club coming to town that represents a city, that will come in its numbers, and I know they have financial backing.

“They will be looking to progress that football club, so we’ve just got to make sure we look after ourselves and we prepare properly.

“It’s a tight division but I’ll be 100 per cent honest with you: I’ve not looked at a league table since I started this job.

“We want to achieve 12 wins as quickly as possible. We picked up two in four days (against Oldham Athletic and Gateshead) but we only had two in 15 until we changed.”

Fylde go into the game on the back of last week’s FA Cup loss at Sutton United, in which Jon Ustabasi’s goal made it five in as many games.

“I’ve been pleased with him and all of the players,” Beech said.