Having beaten South Liverpool and Holker Old Boys in their previous two matches, they completed a hat-trick with goals from Freddie Kenyon and Jacob Gregory.

In the only NWCFL First Division North game to go ahead that night as a result of waterlogged pitches elsewhere, AFC made one change from the weekend as Tom Rigby started ahead of Liam Birchall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They saw an offside flag deny Kenyon inside quarter of an hour before Gregory was thwarted by a good stop.

Jacob Gregory scored the decisive goal against Nelson Picture: James Blackmore

Another offside decision came to the Mechanics’ rescue at the other end before keeper Dan Hall was brought into action with a fine save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was finally broken seven minutes before half-time as Brendan O’Brien played in Kenyon, who brought the ball down well and found the net.

That saw the Mechanics in front at half-time, after which they doubled their lead with 10 minutes of the second period gone.

A defence-splitting pass found Gregory, who curled a shot into the top corner to make it 2-0.

He could have scored a second with 15 minutes remaining, only to shoot over after some good play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors then gave themselves a lifeline as Alberto Canache headed home on 87 minutes to halve AFC’s advantage.

However, AFC were able to play out the time remaining without further alarm to pick up three more points.