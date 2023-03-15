Five quickfire goals wiped out Foxhall Jets’ half-time lead and produced a final score of 5-1 to earn the Wolves a last-eight date with Wyre Blacks.

Finley inspired the comeback with a hat-trick after Noah Chester had finished a fine passing move to put the Jets ahead. The other Wolves scorers were Kimaya, one of two girls in the team, and Corey.

Hogan Plate Under-9s action between Foxhall Jets and Fleetwood Gym Wolves Pictures: B&DYFL

Their manager, Simon Cowell, told The Gazette: “It’s great to have a mixed team and they smashed it in the second half, when the attitude was much better.”

Both sides have climbed to a higher level and Jets boss Ollie Dean said: “Both teams could have scored four or five in the first half but then they stepped up a gear. We are an improving side doing really well and we are looking to keep moving up.”

Another Foxhall side had knocked the Wolves out of the Hogan Cup and boss Simon is enjoying their run in the other knockout event.

He added: “The team nearly folded before I took over but we’re having a fantastic season and the players turn up for each other every week.”

Foxhall Jets Under-9s

Three-goal Finley was their player of the match, while excellent goalkeeping by Sam Spiers earned him the Jets’ award.

Two of the league’s under-18 sides played a thrilling Hogan Plate tie in which Clifton Rangers edged past Thornton Cleveleys Reds 3-2, with goals by Harley Calvert, Liam Darby and Josh Wilcox. Raedan Shirran scored both for the Reds.

In the league, Poulton Town kept the title race open with a 2-1 win over FY Academy. They are among three teams tied at the top alongside Thornton Cleveleys Blacks, who were too strong for Bispham JFF Predators.

The derby between Bispham JFF Blades Blues and the Blades Whites ended 2-2 as Cole Stephenson and Daniel Taylor scored for the Blues and Harrison Moody and Kian Atkinson for the Whites.

Fleetwood Gym Wolves Under-9s

