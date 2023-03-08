Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: CN Sports Marvels v St Annes Yellows

Both are in the top tier and produced a top-quality contest, as Marvels assistant boss Duncan Barnes told The Gazette: “It was a good game between two teams doing really well. It was end-to-end and the referee commented on the quality of the play.”

Yellows boss, Scott Senior, said: “It was a bigger pitch than we’re used to but the boys are developing phenomenally well. They are not used to losing but it is important to lose well and win well.”

Under-eights match of the week action between CN Marvels and St Annes Yellows Picture: B&DYFL

The Marvels lost last season’s Hogan Cup and aim to go one better this time around – they face another St Annes club, the Purples, in the third round on Saturday.

Duncan manages the club’s Under-12 girls’ team as well as CN Sports’ only U8s side and added: “The club only came together in 2019 but exploded after lockdown.”

Creative box-to-box midfielder Henry Smith was the Marvels’ player of the match, while the Yellows’ choice was defender Alfie Turnock because of his footballing intelligence, overall development and well-taken goal.

The Yellows are one of three teams managed by Scott, who added: “Alfie’s game has come on in leaps and bounds but it’s a really good group. They came together last season as one of several teams in this age group at the club. Hopefully we’ll all go through the various age levels together.”

CN Marvels Under-8s

It was Hogan Cup weekend for the league’s Under-18s as Bispham JFF Blades Whites, FY Academy, Poulton Town and Staining JFC all progressed.

The BJFF side were 5-2 home winners over Wyre JFC with goals from Kian Atkinson, Luca Morelli, Noel Barrow and Aaron Crombie. Ben Hall scored both for Wyre.

Theo Cunliffe, Alfie Wilkinson, Yash Passi and Sacha Kosogorin were on target in FY Academy’s 4-1 win over Lytham JFC, while Poulton Town won 4-0 away to Thornton Cleveleys Reds.

Staining won a 3-2 thriller at Thornton Cleveleys Blacks as Reuben Williams (2) and Kaleb Deans scored.

St Annes Yellows Under-8s

