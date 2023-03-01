Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Lytham Junior Maroons v Thornton Cleveleys Lions
Blackpool and District Youth Football League teams are on the Hogan Cup trail and our match of the week was an exciting second-round contest in the under-nines tournament.
Cup holders Lytham Junior Maroons hosted Thornton Cleveleys Lions and won 4-1 but had to come back from behind.
Declan Finegan gave the Lions the lead but the Maroons were 3-1 up at half-time following a Nithin Murugesan equaliser, an own goal from Henry McLoughney’s corner and a goal by Ukrainian recruit Viktor Ivasyk.
The only goal of the second half came from Maroons’ player of the match Charlie McKeown, a reward for his solid performance in midfield and up front.
The Maroons will face Foxhall in the last eight, a repeat of last season’s final which Lytham won, and manager Lee Mitchell told The Gazette: “We are having a solid, steady season and we played well in a good cup-tie. We have been in the top division all season, so we are always up against strong teams.”
Lions’ team boss Jon Dickinson said: “The lads played well but were disappointed with the result. We scored against the run of play in the first half, but didn’t score second half when we were more in the game.
“We started the season well and had a blip around Christmas but they are all enjoying their football.”
The Lions are one of three under-nines teams at Thornton Cleveleys, while the Maroons are representing Lytham at that age group after two under-eights teams joined forces.
Goalscorer Finegan was the parents’ player of the match for the Lions, while Joseph Witts was the coaches’ choice, both players working hard and focusing on their role.
The Hogan Cup also got underway for the league’s under-18 teams and there were some tight ties.
Bispham JFF Blades Whites got the better of clubmates BJFF Predators 3-2 in a match that could have gone either way.
Thornton Cleveleys Reds held out for a 2-1 win over BJFF Blades Blues, Lytham JFC beat Clifton Rangers 5-1 with goals from Cam Palmer, Coby Watson and a hat-trick by Oliver Heywood, while Staining JFC progressed with a 5-2 win over BJFF Phantoms.