With four goalscorers on the day, the Mechanics dominated both halves on a cold afternoon on the Fylde coast.

The match started in cagey fashion, though it was Holker who had the first effort as the ball went over the bar.

AFC responded as brilliant close control by Liam Birchall saw the winger also fire over.

Josh Winder scored AFC Blackpool's first goal Picture: Adam Gee

They broke the deadlock in the 16th minute as Maine Walder ran from full-back, before clipping the ball to the back post for Josh Winder to head home.

Both teams had further opportunities, though Holker’s attacks were repelled by some brilliant AFC defending with Nathan Whalley making some vital blocks.

Their lead was doubled with five minutes of the first half remaining as Walder was again the provider, this time from a corner.

His delivery led to a scramble in the box, which ended with the ball nestling in the net and Blerti Jacaj claiming the goal.

They didn’t stop there, scoring a third in added time.

Whalley once again did well defensively before playing in the Mechanics’ captain, Jacob Gregory, who ran up the wing and tapped the ball past the keeper.

Leading 3-0 at half-time, AFC scored a fourth inside five minutes of the restart as Birchall collected Gregory’s pass and fired into the bottom corner.

Holker pulled a goal back on 54 minutes as Brandon Collins headed beyond AFC keeper Dan Hall.

Whalley then made another defensive tackle to deny Holker before the Mechanics withdrew Winder and Freddie Kenyon, replacing them with Sam Smedley and Tom Rigby.

Then, on 81 minutes, Birchall bagged his second as he cut in from the left wing and drilled a shot into the corner.

With a four-goal advantage, AFC replaced Walder and Jacaj with Luke Roscoe and Kyle Higham to help shore up the defence and ensure a well-deserved win as their month gets off to a fantastic start.

Victory sees the Mechanics move into ninth place heading into Tuesday’s home match against Nelson (7.45pm).