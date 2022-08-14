AFC Blackpool 3 Ashton Town 0: Birchall double on debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brace for new signing Liam Birchall and a thunderous volley from Conah Bishop made it seven points out of nine in First Division North for Martin Baird’s side.

The game kicked off 30 minutes late because the visitors had travel issues and Ashton were first to put the ball in the net on seven minutes, though the goal was ruled out for offside.

Martin Baird's AFC Blackpool have won two of their first three games Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

This spurred AFC into action and Ric Seear stung the keeper's hands when Birchall crossed to the back post.

AFC broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, when Fran Donaghy's ball over the top found Josh Winder and he teed-up Birchall for a debut goal in the bottom left corner.

Mechanics threatened again almost instantly, Birchall turning provider for Bishop, whose shot from range was well saved.

After a drinks break enabled the players to cool down in the 30-degree heat, Blackpool continued to dominate until half-time as Fran Donaghy twice headed wide.

Baird’s side picked up where they had left off in the second half as Josh Dolby beat two defenders to go one-on-one with the keeper but scuffed his shot after having his shirt tugged.

A 54th-minute move started with a great Bishop challenge and ended with Tarren Moxon heading just over from Maine Walder's head-back.

Three substitutions on the hour gave AFC a new lease of life and Bishop doubled their lead, volleying a deflected cross into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

A penalty for a foul by Donaghy gave Ashton hope with 10 minutes left but the spot-kick rattled a post and Dan Hall saved the rebound.