AFC Blackpool 3 Atherton LR 1: Mechanics' first league win of the season

A brace from Josh Winder and a thunderous finish from Billy McKenna sealed the win for Martin Baird’s side.

AFC’s first home match of the season saw the visitors start quickly, testing goalkeeper Dan Hall early on.

Hall was then forced into another save before AFC went 1-0 up on the half-hour.

Ben Duffield played a part in AFC Blackpool's first goal Picture: Adam Gee

Ben Duffield clipped a dangerous ball forward and Ric Seear forced the keeper into an error, enabling Winder to chip the ball into an open goal.

The Mechanics doubled their lead moments later when Winder collected the ball on the edge of the area, found some space and fired into the top corner for his third goal in two games.

Josh Dolby played through McKenna with half-time approaching but his chipped effort was caught by the keeper.

However, he made it 3-0 three minutes into the second half, firing under the keeper after Winder had cut the ball back.

The match became scrappy after that with Atherton trying to battle back but AFC frustrating them.

They did score a consolation goal in the 74th minute through Joe Holt but were unable to reduce the deficit further.

As the match drew to a close, however, AFC’s Adam Sumner was brought down and an awkward fall meant he required medical assistance.

The Mechanics are back in action on Saturday when they host Ashton Town, from whom they took four points last season.