Runcorn Town 1 AFC Blackpool 1: Winder makes point on first day

Martin Baird gave full debuts to four news signings and named three more on the bench to face relegated Runcorn.

The hosts started the brighter and had a clear gameplan revolving around experienced forward Chad Whyte, who held the ball up well. Joe Booth picked the ball up outside the box for Mechs but his curling shot struck the crossbar.

Runcorn opened the scoring on 21 minutes with a routine straight from the training ground. A corner was fired in low to find Whyte on the penalty spot and the frontman fired home.

Martin Baird fielded plenty of new signings in AFC Blackpool's opening game

Looking for a quick reply, Mechs won a free-kick for a foul on Alex McLoughlin and the ball reached Seear at the back-post but he couldn't keep his header down.

Mechs were forced into an early change when a strong challenge on Booth saw him replaced by Josh Dolby. The forward made a quick start, driving at the Runcorn defence to feed Josh Winder, whose shot was deflected for a corner.

Winder wouldn’t be denied a second time, though, and equalised on 40 minutes.

The striker ran on to a back-pass, rounded keeper Jordan Eastham and rolled the ball into the empty net.

AFC were forced into another sub at the start of the second half, with Tarren Moxon unable to continue. Lewis Simmons came on as Mechs continued to attack.

However, the home side had chances to retake the lead as a back-post tap-in was squandered and a shot was cleared off the line by Adam Chippendale.

Dan Hall made two superb saves in the Mechs goal as the game began to open up for both sides.

AFC's final chance saw sub Tom Shuttleworth cross for Josh Dolby but his volley was blocked.

AFC's first home game of the season is against Atherton LR on Tuesday (7.45).