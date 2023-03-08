Second-half goals from Tye Turner and Jacob Gregory were enough to give them three points, ending a losing run which had stretched back a month.

Liam Bleeker started in goal for AFC, who also handed a debut to new signing Luis Cantello.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a scrappy opening quarter, it was Cantello who provided the first talking point with a shot well saved by South Liverpool keeper Jacob McCoy.

AFC Blackpool's Jacob Gregory Picture: Adam Gee.

Moments later, the returning Ric Seear missed an opportunity after Freddie Kenyon had beaten three men and crossed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, with half-time moments away, AFC were given a penalty after McCoy fouled Josh Winder, only for the spot-kick to be saved.

There was still time for Bleeker to turn behind an effort from the visitors before half-time arrived with the game goalless.

The break saw AFC replace Seear with Jacob Gregory, who had a shot saved early in the second half.

However, the deadlock was broken on the hour as Winder headed against the bar and Turner followed up to find the roof of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Liverpool responded with a couple of dangerous balls across the AFC penalty area before Bleeker made a crucial save.

It was the woodwork that came to AFC’s aid with 10 minutes left before victory was finally secured in the third minute of added time.

Gregory collected a loose ball and found the bottom corner to give AFC a long-awaited three points.