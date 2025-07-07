The top 19 old-school traditional classic Blackpool pubs with with amazing history you need to visit

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:55 BST

Loads of pubs have closed down in recent years but these are the ones still standing, still serving the pints in that ‘proper’ old-school pub style.

They’re the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. Any more to add to the list? Let us know.

Tucked away from the main drag, The Lifeboat Inn is one of Blackpool's last remaining traditional pubs. With a friendly atmosphere, the pub is also well-known for its karaoke

The Lifeboat Inn

The Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant

The Taps, in Lytham is one of the town's oldest pubs. Historically it was originally ostlers' cottages where they used to change the horses over for the hotel a century ago

The Taps, in Lytham

The Old England in Bispham

The Old England in Bispham

Dog and Partridge, South Shore. Trip Advisor says 'The Dog & Partridge is a pub at the heart of Blackpool and we're proud of our place in the community'

Dog and Partridge, South Shore

The Mitre in West Street is one of Blackpool's oldest, traditional, smallest and and most well-known pubs in Blackpool serving real ales and draught beers. It was also one of Tripadvisor's Traveller Choice winners

6. The Mitre Blackpool

The Mitre in West Street

