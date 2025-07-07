They’re the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. Any more to add to the list? Let us know.
1. Proper Pubs
Tucked away from the main drag, The Lifeboat Inn is one of Blackpool's last remaining traditional pubs. With a friendly atmosphere, the pub is also well-known for its karaoke | National World
2. Proper Pubs
The Mount Pleasant | Google
3. Proper Pubs
The Taps, in Lytham is one of the town's oldest pubs. Historically it was originally ostlers' cottages where they used to change the horses over for the hotel a century ago | National World
4. Proper Pubs
The Old England in Bispham | National World
5. Proper Pubs
Dog and Partridge, South Shore. Trip Advisor says 'The Dog & Partridge is a pub at the heart of Blackpool and we're proud of our place in the community' | National World
6. The Mitre Blackpool
The Mitre in West Street is one of Blackpool's oldest, traditional, smallest and and most well-known pubs in Blackpool serving real ales and draught beers. It was also one of Tripadvisor's Traveller Choice winners | National World
