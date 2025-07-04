39 brilliant Montgomery High School pictures you won't want to miss if you went to the Blackpool school

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:46 BST

A snapsot of life at Montgomery High School will bring back so many memories for past pupils.

They are right through the decades from the day the school opened to pictures ten years ago. From music and drama to sports and learning in the classrooms, the pictures remember one of Blackpool's largest high schools.

ICYMI: 19 iconic pictures of 1990s Brannigans in Blackpool a place you'll remember for so many reasons

Intruiging old photos that will bring 1988 Blackpool back to life for you

21 nightclub photos of the three places for a night out in Poulton you'll remember as the best in the 1990s

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

Pic to illustrate Montgomery High School good Ofsted report. Singing (the praises of their school)in the rain are from left, Laura Clark, English Teacher Angela Jackson, Paul Cox (head boy), Clare Burton (Head Girl) and James Fuller

1. Montgomery High School memories

Pic to illustrate Montgomery High School good Ofsted report. Singing (the praises of their school)in the rain are from left, Laura Clark, English Teacher Angela Jackson, Paul Cox (head boy), Clare Burton (Head Girl) and James Fuller Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
15-year-old Paul Witter broadcasts from Montgomery High School Radio Studio helped by the rest of the production team (left to right) Richard Neale 12, Peter Graham 15, Claire Graham 14, Sally Wilson 12

2. Montgomery High School memories

15-year-old Paul Witter broadcasts from Montgomery High School Radio Studio helped by the rest of the production team (left to right) Richard Neale 12, Peter Graham 15, Claire Graham 14, Sally Wilson 12 Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales
Champion swimmers from Montgomery High School, 1999. Back L-R Elizabeth Booth and Penny Edmondson. Front L-R Nicola Butterorth,Debra Hillier and Leanne Howe.

3. Montgomery High School memories

Champion swimmers from Montgomery High School, 1999. Back L-R Elizabeth Booth and Penny Edmondson. Front L-R Nicola Butterorth,Debra Hillier and Leanne Howe. Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
The school put in a bid to create a language school. Pic shows Tamara Carney and Graham Kennaugh using an interactive CD-Rom language programme

4. Montgomery High School memories

The school put in a bid to create a language school. Pic shows Tamara Carney and Graham Kennaugh using an interactive CD-Rom language programme Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
14-year-old Gary Todd won a place with the National Youth Theatre in 1998

5. Montgomery High School memories

14-year-old Gary Todd won a place with the National Youth Theatre in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The Rev Simon Cox (Rector of Bispham Parish Church), hands over books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School. From left, head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev. Cox, Mr David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher Miss Viv. Firth and head girl Claire Graham

6. Montgomery High School memories

The Rev Simon Cox (Rector of Bispham Parish Church), hands over books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School. From left, head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev. Cox, Mr David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher Miss Viv. Firth and head girl Claire Graham Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiaMusicPoulton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice