They are right through the decades from the day the school opened to pictures ten years ago. From music and drama to sports and learning in the classrooms, the pictures remember one of Blackpool's largest high schools.
Pic to illustrate Montgomery High School good Ofsted report. Singing (the praises of their school)in the rain are from left, Laura Clark, English Teacher Angela Jackson, Paul Cox (head boy), Clare Burton (Head Girl) and James Fuller Photo: Bill Johnson
15-year-old Paul Witter broadcasts from Montgomery High School Radio Studio helped by the rest of the production team (left to right) Richard Neale 12, Peter Graham 15, Claire Graham 14, Sally Wilson 12 Photo: John Atkinson
Champion swimmers from Montgomery High School, 1999. Back L-R Elizabeth Booth and Penny Edmondson. Front L-R Nicola Butterorth,Debra Hillier and Leanne Howe. Photo: Martin Bostock
The school put in a bid to create a language school. Pic shows Tamara Carney and Graham Kennaugh using an interactive CD-Rom language programme Photo: Rob Lock
14-year-old Gary Todd won a place with the National Youth Theatre in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson
The Rev Simon Cox (Rector of Bispham Parish Church), hands over books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School. From left, head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev. Cox, Mr David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher Miss Viv. Firth and head girl Claire Graham Photo: Bill Johnson
